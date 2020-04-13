$0.58 EPS Expected for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Brokerages forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) will report $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.64. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reported earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra upped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Argus upped their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.30.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $10.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of -11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $15.72.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, EVP Brendan P. O’grady sold 4,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $58,883.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,988.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Deborah A. Griffin sold 4,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $53,982.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,982.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,459 shares of company stock worth $1,590,911. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 75,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.76% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Featured Article: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA)

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $663,000 Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited
Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $663,000 Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited
Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF
Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF
Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 152,004 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF
Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 152,004 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF
Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Trims Stake in Goldman Sachs Motif Finance Reimagined ETF
Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Trims Stake in Goldman Sachs Motif Finance Reimagined ETF
Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $607,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF
Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $607,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF
Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 1,563 Shares of Oracle Co.
Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 1,563 Shares of Oracle Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report