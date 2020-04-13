$0.58 EPS Expected for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) will report $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.64. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reported earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra upped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Argus upped their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.30.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $10.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of -11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $15.72.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, EVP Brendan P. O’grady sold 4,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $58,883.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,988.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Deborah A. Griffin sold 4,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $53,982.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,982.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,459 shares of company stock worth $1,590,911. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 75,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.76% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

