Comparing Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) & Associated Capital Group (NASDAQ:AC)

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) and Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and Associated Capital Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Interactive Brokers Group 1 0 1 0 2.00 Associated Capital Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus price target of $46.50, indicating a potential upside of 2.13%. Associated Capital Group has a consensus price target of $41.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.42%. Given Associated Capital Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Associated Capital Group is more favorable than Interactive Brokers Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Interactive Brokers Group and Associated Capital Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interactive Brokers Group $2.58 billion 7.33 $161.00 million $2.27 20.06 Associated Capital Group $31.26 million 25.93 $39.19 million N/A N/A

Interactive Brokers Group has higher revenue and earnings than Associated Capital Group.

Profitability

This table compares Interactive Brokers Group and Associated Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interactive Brokers Group 6.24% 2.12% 0.24% Associated Capital Group 125.02% 4.39% 3.91%

Risk & Volatility

Interactive Brokers Group has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Associated Capital Group has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.6% of Interactive Brokers Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of Associated Capital Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Interactive Brokers Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 83.7% of Associated Capital Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Interactive Brokers Group pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Associated Capital Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Interactive Brokers Group pays out 17.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Associated Capital Group beats Interactive Brokers Group on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors. It offers custody, prime brokerage, securities, and margin lending services. The company provides electronic execution and clearing services. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc. provides investment advisory and asset management services in the United States. It offers alternative investment management, institutional research, and underwriting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Rye, New York.

