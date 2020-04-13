Analysts Expect Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) will report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Healthcare Services Group posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.12. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Healthcare Services Group.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $446.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.52 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HCSG. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Services Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCSG. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the third quarter worth about $88,000. 6 Meridian increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 24,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 325,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629 shares during the period.

Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $23.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.62. Healthcare Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.201 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.10%.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

