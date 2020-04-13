-$0.02 EPS Expected for Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) will report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Newpark Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Newpark Resources reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Newpark Resources will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Newpark Resources.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Newpark Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Newpark Resources from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newpark Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Newpark Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 22.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 83,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 15,480 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NR opened at $1.11 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Newpark Resources has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $9.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.79 million, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 2.45.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

