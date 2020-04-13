Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) will report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Four Corners Property Trust reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.58 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Four Corners Property Trust.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $40.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.10 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 45.32%. Four Corners Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on FCPT. Raymond James raised their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

NYSE:FCPT opened at $21.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Four Corners Property Trust has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $32.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.16. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 87.77%.

In other news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,824.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel James L. Brat sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $96,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 55,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,266.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCPT. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 151.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1,134.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

