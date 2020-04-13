Brokerages Expect Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) to Announce $0.16 EPS

Analysts predict that Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) will report earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Amcor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.15. Amcor reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Amcor will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.64. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Amcor.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 4.01%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMCR. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Amcor in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Friday, March 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Amcor from $7.50 to $9.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.58.

In related news, EVP Ian Wilson purchased 72,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $475,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $532,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Amcor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 203.3% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.43% of the company’s stock.

AMCR stock opened at $9.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Amcor has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $11.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.41%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amcor (AMCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.