Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2020

Wall Street analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) will announce ($0.42) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the lowest is ($0.46). Bloom Energy posted earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 90.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.76). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to $0.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $213.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.67 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 1,384.87% and a negative net margin of 27.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on BE shares. Raymond James cut shares of Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.71.

In related news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 44,665 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $375,186.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,049.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Randy W. Furr sold 42,827 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $359,746.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 247,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,578 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,314 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Bloom Energy by 420.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 114,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 92,318 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 5.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,037,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 52,947 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 32,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 14,674 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $563,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 309.9% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 53,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 40,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $6.14 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.47. Bloom Energy has a 52-week low of $2.44 and a 52-week high of $15.45. The firm has a market cap of $768.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 3.12.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Earnings History and Estimates for Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE)

