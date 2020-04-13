Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Analysts expect Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.71. Focus Financial Partners posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $3.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Focus Financial Partners.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $340.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.10 million. Focus Financial Partners had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 20.66%. The company’s revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,354,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,381,000 after purchasing an additional 218,231 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 1,884,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,524,000 after acquiring an additional 20,950 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 595,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,556,000 after purchasing an additional 293,751 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 595,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,540,000 after purchasing an additional 29,393 shares during the period. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 519,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,321,000 after purchasing an additional 24,941 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $20.75 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.79. Focus Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $12.17 and a twelve month high of $39.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -79.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.64.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

