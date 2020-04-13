Head to Head Analysis: C-Bond Systems (CBNT) vs. The Competition

C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS: CBNT) is one of 35 publicly-traded companies in the “Investors, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare C-Bond Systems to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for C-Bond Systems and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|C-Bond Systems
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|C-Bond Systems Competitors
|396
|934
|744
|41
|2.20
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares C-Bond Systems and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|C-Bond Systems
|$600,000.00
|N/A
|-0.69
|C-Bond Systems Competitors
|$137.19 million
|$40.68 million
|5.72
C-Bond Systems’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than C-Bond Systems. C-Bond Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
31.0% of shares of all “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of shares of all “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares C-Bond Systems and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|C-Bond Systems
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|C-Bond Systems Competitors
|-3.30%
|4.73%
|1.99%
Summary
C-Bond Systems peers beat C-Bond Systems on 7 of the 8 factors compared.
C-Bond Systems Company Profile
C-Bond Systems, Inc. operates as a material development company. Its products include C-Bond NanoShield, a patented nanotechnology windshield glass strengthening and hydrophobic all-in-one performance system to improve windshield safety and performance; C-Bond I, a patented non-toxic water-based nanotechnology solution to enhance the strength of glass and improve the performance properties of window film-to-glass products; and C-Bond BRS, a ballistic resistant film system that enhances the structural integrity of glass. The company sells its products in the United States. C-Bond Systems, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
