Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

NASDAQ IBB opened at $113.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.96. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $123.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0554 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

