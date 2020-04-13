Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $696,000 Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 85.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,324 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHO. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,545,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at $243,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 257.2% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 254,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,884,000 after acquiring an additional 183,378 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 752,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,036 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 22.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 13,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $51.68 on Monday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.37 and a 200 day moving average of $50.75.

