Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Acquires 140 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,493 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of SAP by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America cut SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. TD Securities upped their price objective on SAP from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on SAP from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.70.

NYSE:SAP opened at $121.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $90.89 and a 12-month high of $140.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.87.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.7119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

