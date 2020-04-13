Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 42,929 Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 42,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 32.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 11,113 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 6.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,619 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $596,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the 4th quarter worth $3,181,000.

Shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund stock opened at $18.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.59. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $24.58.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

