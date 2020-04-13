4,849 Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Purchased by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,058,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,227,231,000 after buying an additional 56,285 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,438,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,852,000 after buying an additional 361,669 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,050,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,311,000 after buying an additional 346,930 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 899,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,786,000 after purchasing an additional 312,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 888,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,616,000 after purchasing an additional 442,942 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $165.39 on Monday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.11 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.02.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

