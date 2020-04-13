American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank grew its position in American Tower by 289.3% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $252,940.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,653,394.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,029.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,799 shares of company stock worth $1,541,402. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT opened at $259.60 on Monday. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $174.32 and a 12 month high of $260.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $228.70 and a 200-day moving average of $225.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $114.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.40.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). American Tower had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. New Street Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of American Tower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.92.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.