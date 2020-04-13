Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15,797.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,419,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,833 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 900,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,601,000 after acquiring an additional 214,909 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,262,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 388,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,480,000 after acquiring an additional 81,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,225,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

VHT stock opened at $177.74 on Monday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $138.11 and a twelve month high of $197.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.51 and a 200-day moving average of $180.37.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.