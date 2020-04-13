Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 814 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 18.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,614 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,622,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $12,081,050. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.91.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $264.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $250.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $256.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.12. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $306.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

