Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,894 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 53,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 11,774 shares in the last quarter. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $287,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 265,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,858,000 after purchasing an additional 61,214 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $258,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $28.22 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $21.77 and a one year high of $35.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.47.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Article: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.