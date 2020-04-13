Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $948,000 Stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,442,092,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,050,510,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 11,950.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 26,813,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,522,000 after purchasing an additional 26,591,205 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $509,173,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,785,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,950,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515,773 shares in the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BAC opened at $24.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.70. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.32.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

