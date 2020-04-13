Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 42.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,988 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Facebook by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,639,053,000 after purchasing an additional 627,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FB shares. TheStreet lowered Facebook from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Facebook in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Aegis boosted their price target on Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Facebook from $260.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.33.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $57,683.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,065.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $11,286,437.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,001 shares of company stock valued at $17,369,567. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $175.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $499.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.42. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

