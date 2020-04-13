Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Buys 4,415 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,162 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Robecosam AG lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 357,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 13,621 shares during the period. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $41.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.03. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.55.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.