Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $1.02 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,613 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $30.70 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $29.65 and a 12-month high of $31.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.51 and a 200-day moving average of $30.13.

