Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In related news, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total value of $4,161,846.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,846.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total value of $481,725.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT opened at $371.00 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $357.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $388.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $428.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.88.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.