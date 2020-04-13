Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Grows Position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Raytheon by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,737,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,579,214,000 after buying an additional 65,555 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,302,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $945,445,000 after acquiring an additional 197,587 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,090,735 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $896,973,000 after acquiring an additional 183,628 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,859,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $848,012,000 after acquiring an additional 29,050 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,831,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $622,232,000 after purchasing an additional 197,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

RTN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cfra increased their price target on Raytheon from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Raytheon from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised Raytheon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.60.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 3,215 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total transaction of $720,545.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,372.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 6,806 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total value of $1,525,360.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,898,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,275 shares of company stock valued at $2,437,631. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RTN stock opened at $116.96 on Monday. Raytheon has a fifty-two week low of $103.00 and a fifty-two week high of $233.48. The stock has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.05. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

