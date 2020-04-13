Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 0.5% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 1,636.1% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alyssa Henry bought 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,853 shares of company stock worth $4,327,846. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $57.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.32. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Argus upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Intel to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.28.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

