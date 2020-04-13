Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Invests $1.08 Million in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:RTH)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:RTH) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,011,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Retail ETF alerts:

RTH opened at $112.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.86. VanEck Vectors Retail ETF has a twelve month low of $94.61 and a twelve month high of $127.36.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:RTH).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.