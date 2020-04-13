Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) PT Raised to $5.00 at B. Riley

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $3.75 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.13% from the stock’s current price.

IVAC has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:IVAC opened at $4.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.85. Intevac has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $7.68. The firm has a market cap of $106.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.80 and a beta of 0.54.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Intevac had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $35.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Intevac will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jay Cho sold 11,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $79,810.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,533.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder sold 17,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $75,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IVAC. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intevac during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Intevac by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intevac by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 9,895 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Intevac by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 344,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 16,196 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intevac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $963,000. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

