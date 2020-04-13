Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Research Coverage Started at SVB Leerink

Investment analysts at SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Inovalon from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Inovalon in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

NASDAQ INOV opened at $16.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.28 and its 200-day moving average is $17.75. Inovalon has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 412.50 and a beta of 0.69.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Inovalon had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $173.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Inovalon will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Robert A. Wychulis sold 16,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $308,402.49. Following the transaction, the president now owns 277,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,809.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy purchased 30,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.61 per share, for a total transaction of $619,763.31. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 567,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,687,230.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 50.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Inovalon by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,473,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,730,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Inovalon by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,607,000 after purchasing an additional 49,700 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Inovalon by 156.4% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,464,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,567,000 after acquiring an additional 893,475 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inovalon by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,257,000 after buying an additional 40,482 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Inovalon by 320.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 807,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,200,000 after buying an additional 615,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.29% of the company’s stock.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

