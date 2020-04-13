MKM Partners Lowers Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Price Target to $53.00

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) had its target price reduced by research analysts at MKM Partners from $92.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target suggests a potential upside of 4.64% from the company’s previous close.
LAMR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub lowered Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $93.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.67.
Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $50.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.84. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $30.89 and a 1-year high of $96.82. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.40.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,798,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,749,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at $39,187,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,991,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,779,000 after purchasing an additional 402,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,689,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,794,000 after buying an additional 384,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.
Lamar Advertising Company Profile
Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.
See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.