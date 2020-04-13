MKM Partners Lowers Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Price Target to $53.00

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) had its target price reduced by research analysts at MKM Partners from $92.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target suggests a potential upside of 4.64% from the company’s previous close.

LAMR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub lowered Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $93.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.67.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $50.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.84. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $30.89 and a 1-year high of $96.82. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.40.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.08). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The firm had revenue of $462.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,798,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,749,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at $39,187,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,991,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,779,000 after purchasing an additional 402,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,689,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,794,000 after buying an additional 384,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.