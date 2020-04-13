Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Research Coverage Started at SVB Leerink

Research analysts at SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NXGN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nextgen Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Nextgen Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.22.

NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $10.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.60. Nextgen Healthcare has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $21.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $706.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.13.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Nextgen Healthcare had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $137.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nextgen Healthcare will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nextgen Healthcare news, CFO James Robert Jr. Arnold bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,647.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey H. Margolis bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.26 per share, with a total value of $92,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 15,575 shares of company stock valued at $143,476. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nextgen Healthcare by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Nextgen Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Nextgen Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. 72.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

