Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at SVB Leerink

Analysts at SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Livongo Health from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Livongo Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Livongo Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Livongo Health in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Livongo Health in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Livongo Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.82.

NASDAQ:LVGO opened at $33.34 on Monday. Livongo Health has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $45.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.01.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. Livongo Health had a negative return on equity of 26.11% and a negative net margin of 32.34%. The company had revenue of $50.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.27 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 137.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Livongo Health will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Livongo Health news, CFO Lee Shapiro sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $760,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,880,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,005,640.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Pursley sold 24,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $686,798.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,360,430.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,914 shares of company stock valued at $2,302,118.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LVGO. KPCB XVI Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Livongo Health during the 4th quarter worth about $158,686,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in Livongo Health in the 4th quarter valued at $104,362,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Livongo Health during the 4th quarter worth $15,036,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Livongo Health by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,480,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,092,000 after purchasing an additional 426,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Livongo Health in the third quarter valued at about $6,955,000. Institutional investors own 35.05% of the company’s stock.

Livongo Health Company Profile

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

