Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at SVB Leerink

Stock analysts at SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HCAT. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Health Catalyst from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.70.

Shares of HCAT opened at $25.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $932.90 million and a P/E ratio of -17.63. Health Catalyst has a one year low of $17.48 and a one year high of $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.83.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $43.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.93) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Health Catalyst will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 17,944 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $511,942.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,948.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $306,697.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 85,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,447.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,565 shares of company stock valued at $2,624,004 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 438.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 62.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services.

