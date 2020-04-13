Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at B. Riley

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at B. Riley from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MRVL. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Shares of Marvell Technology Group stock opened at $24.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96. Marvell Technology Group has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $28.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.69.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.81 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 58.70% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 5,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $117,391.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,525.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,732 shares of company stock worth $639,091 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,604,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,672,060,000 after purchasing an additional 641,905 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,178,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $377,426,000 after purchasing an additional 262,321 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 9,116,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,133,000 after purchasing an additional 115,119 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,462,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,291,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,492,000 after acquiring an additional 194,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

