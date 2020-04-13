B. Riley Lowers II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Price Target to $28.50

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $31.00 to $28.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on IIVI. ValuEngine lowered shares of II-VI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Northland Securities raised shares of II-VI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of II-VI from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of II-VI from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. II-VI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.72.

NASDAQ IIVI opened at $28.54 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.00 and its 200-day moving average is $32.17. II-VI has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $42.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.24 and a beta of 1.10.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $666.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.30 million. II-VI had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. II-VI’s revenue was up 94.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that II-VI will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other II-VI news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $975,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,332,656.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard H. Xia sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $353,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,300. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,882,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $101,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,629 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 46.3% in the first quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,517,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,943,000 after buying an additional 797,000 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,387,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,382,000 after buying an additional 674,256 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of II-VI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,943,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 2,106.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,323,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,562,000 after buying an additional 1,263,530 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

