HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at SVB Leerink

Research analysts at SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HMSY. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of HMS in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered HMS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HMS in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HMS from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on HMS from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.32.

Shares of HMS stock opened at $26.73 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.48 and a 200 day moving average of $28.59. HMS has a 12 month low of $18.19 and a 12 month high of $40.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). HMS had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $163.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that HMS will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of HMS by 5,809.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of HMS in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of HMS in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of HMS in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HMS in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

