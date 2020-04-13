Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Given New $25.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $16.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ICHR. TheStreet lowered shares of Ichor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ichor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ichor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Ichor from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.13.

Get Ichor alerts:

Shares of ICHR opened at $22.42 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.88 and its 200 day moving average is $29.42. Ichor has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $39.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.30 million, a PE ratio of 47.70 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Ichor had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Ichor’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ichor will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 11,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total value of $412,661.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,344 shares in the company, valued at $719,016.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $83,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICHR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ichor by 662.7% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 2,740.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.