Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Now Covered by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Stock analysts at SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MDRX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.32.

Shares of MDRX opened at $7.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.31.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.47 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CFO Dennis Olis sold 50,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $453,743.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 332,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,113.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul Black bought 33,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $243,913.26. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 781.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 10,177 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

