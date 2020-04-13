B. Riley Trims HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Target Price to $29.00

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on HomeStreet in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded HomeStreet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of HomeStreet stock opened at $24.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $587.41 million, a PE ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.61. HomeStreet has a one year low of $18.44 and a one year high of $35.44.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. HomeStreet had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $67.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that HomeStreet will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas Irvine Smith acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $174,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,768.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James R. Mitchell acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.90 per share, for a total transaction of $111,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 12,886 shares of company stock worth $328,025. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,360,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,252,000 after buying an additional 428,889 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 730,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,832,000 after buying an additional 32,525 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 448,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,256,000 after buying an additional 64,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,798,000 after buying an additional 7,977 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 1,347.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 304,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,339,000 after buying an additional 283,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

