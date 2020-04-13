Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Lowered to $600.00 at Raymond James

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $660.00 to $600.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 target price (up from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.83.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $503.79 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical has a 52 week low of $360.50 and a 52 week high of $619.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $503.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $553.64. The firm has a market cap of $58.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.14, for a total transaction of $666,484.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,567.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.30, for a total transaction of $224,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,822 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,514 shares of company stock worth $11,229,904 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 283.3% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

