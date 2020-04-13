Wrapped Bitcoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $128,960.00 (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $7.09 million and approximately $128,960.00 worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can now be bought for about $6,718.77 or 1.00140902 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kyber Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00032907 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00056775 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000744 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000120 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00068391 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000612 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

WBTC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 1,056 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

