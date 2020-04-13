USD Coin Reaches Market Cap of $712.40 Million (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. USD Coin has a total market cap of $712.40 million and approximately $853.43 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, USD Coin has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One USD Coin token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00014901 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Coinbase Pro, Kucoin and Coinsuper.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.53 or 0.02288300 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00076212 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003308 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

USD Coin Profile

USD Coin is a token. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 717,767,023 tokens and its circulating supply is 712,581,203 tokens. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io . USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog

Buying and Selling USD Coin

USD Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Korbit, FCoin, Crex24, OKEx, Kucoin, Hotbit, Poloniex, CoinEx, Coinsuper, Coinbase Pro, SouthXchange, CPDAX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

