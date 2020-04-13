Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $32.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $37.00. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FAST. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.20.

FAST opened at $33.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.26 and its 200 day moving average is $35.22. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fastenal news, Director Darren R. Jackson acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.57 per share, for a total transaction of $640,260.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,914,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 18,945 shares of company stock valued at $672,514. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FAST. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Fastenal by 265.3% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 3,046.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

