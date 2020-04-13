Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $31.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 113.31% from the stock’s previous close.

DOMO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Domo from $26.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Domo from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Domo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Domo from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Domo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.29.

Get Domo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $11.72 on Monday. Domo has a 12 month low of $7.62 and a 12 month high of $40.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.92.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.72 million. Domo had a negative return on equity of 1,396.92% and a negative net margin of 72.47%. Domo’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Domo will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Domo by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 13,664 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domo in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,753,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Domo by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Domo during the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Domo by 253.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 27,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.