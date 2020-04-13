Credit Suisse Group Lowers Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Price Target to $14.00

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 67.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on COOP. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

Shares of COOP opened at $8.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.03 million, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 0.96. Mr. Cooper Group has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $14.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.95 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a positive return on equity of 20.89%. Analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christopher G. Marshall purchased 2,749 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,115.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 665,975 shares in the company, valued at $6,326,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

