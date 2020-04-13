Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Research Coverage Started at SVB Leerink

Equities researchers at SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Change Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.32.

CHNG stock opened at $10.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Change Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $17.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.54.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $808.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.66 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Change Healthcare will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHNG. Boston Partners raised its position in Change Healthcare by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,696,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268,133 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,224,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,173,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,831,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,794,000 after purchasing an additional 500,470 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 192.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 702,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,520,000 after purchasing an additional 462,725 shares during the period.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

