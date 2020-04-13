Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at B. Riley

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target increased by investment analysts at B. Riley from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMAT. ICAP upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $78.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

AMAT stock opened at $49.59 on Monday. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $69.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.51.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $134,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $3,822,210,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,522,113 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $885,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,651 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,708,691 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $836,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835,684 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $778,764,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Applied Materials by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,980,694 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $303,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,816 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

