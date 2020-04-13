Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) PT Lowered to $13.00

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BWB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

BWB opened at $9.82 on Monday. Bridgewater Bancshares has a twelve month low of $7.99 and a twelve month high of $13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.33. The company has a market cap of $284.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 13.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jerry J. Baack purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. 18.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWB. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 46.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

