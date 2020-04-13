Oppenheimer Cuts Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Price Target to $16.00

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ARCC. Bank of America upgraded Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine lowered Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Compass Point upgraded Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $13.10 on Monday. Ares Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.50.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 51.90%. The company had revenue of $386.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ares Capital will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven B. Mckeever acquired 3,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.57 per share, with a total value of $49,173.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the third quarter worth about $325,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ares Capital by 2.3% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. SWS Partners acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the third quarter valued at $486,000. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in Ares Capital by 7.3% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 27,708 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Ares Capital by 3.8% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 25,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. 35.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

