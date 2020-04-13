Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) PT Lowered to $8.00

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) had its price objective dropped by analysts at B. Riley from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.09% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AOSL opened at $7.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $192.31 million, a PE ratio of 194.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $5.82 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.65.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.10 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOSL. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 9,448 shares during the last quarter. 61.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

