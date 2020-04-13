Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Price Target Cut to $26.00

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 70.49% from the company’s current price.
AERI has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.27.
AERI opened at $15.25 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.94. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $45.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.25.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Partner Fund Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 2,413,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,333,000 after purchasing an additional 582,540 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,674,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,467,000 after buying an additional 483,652 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,387,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,541,000 after buying an additional 43,633 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,211,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,294,000 after buying an additional 116,752 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1,833.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,159,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,035,000 after buying an additional 1,099,936 shares during the period.
Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.
