Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Price Target Cut to $26.00

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 70.49% from the company’s current price.

AERI has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.27.

AERI opened at $15.25 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.94. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $45.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.25.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $24.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.86 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 285.57% and a negative return on equity of 85.35%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Partner Fund Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 2,413,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,333,000 after purchasing an additional 582,540 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,674,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,467,000 after buying an additional 483,652 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,387,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,541,000 after buying an additional 43,633 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,211,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,294,000 after buying an additional 116,752 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1,833.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,159,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,035,000 after buying an additional 1,099,936 shares during the period.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

